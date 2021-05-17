Nphet reports 360 new Covid-19 cases

Another 360 cases of the virus were also confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the last 24-hour reporting period.

As of this morning, 110 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 42 were in ICU.

There has been no publication of the number of people who have died since the HSE and Department of Health were hit by a cyber-a

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, there has been one further death of a patient who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

Another 82 positive cases were also confirmed by the region’s Department of Health.

On Monday morning there were 32 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care.

Earlier, the Tánaisate said August is the earliest the country could see a return to international travel.

Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the Cabinet will decide upon a roadmap to allow international travel recommence in the summer, as revealed by the Irish Examiner.

He said that it could be “August at the earliest” when people could travel, despite other Cabinet sources suggesting it could happen sooner than that.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: “We received some information over the weekend indicating the line of thinking of NIAC as it was relayed by the CMO to the minister for health." Picture: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

People aged between 40 and 49 could be given a choice of which vaccine they receive, according to advice given to the HSE.

Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: “We received some information over the weekend indicating the line of thinking of NIAC as it was relayed by the CMO to the minister for health.

“That shows that NIAC certainly considered the administration of these vector vaccines – you know, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – to 40 to 49-year-olds, with some conditions attached.

“We need to go through that information ourselves and think, how do we translate that information and those requirements into a mass vaccination programme where we can do this at pace.”