44,000 people missed hospital appointments in Cork and Kerry in 2020

The South/South-West Hospital Group warned that this could have a signicant impact on waiting times for other patients.
44,000 people missed hospital appointments in Cork and Kerry in 2020

More than 5,400 patients were removed from waiting lists last year by the South/South-West Hospital Group. Stock Image.

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 07:00
Darragh Bermingham

More than 44,000 patients missed appointments at hospitals in the South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) in 2020, with the hospital group warning this may impact waiting times for other patients.

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act shows that some 44,688 appointments were recorded as “missed by patients” in the SSWHG, which covers Cork and Kerry, in 2020.

A spokesperson said that patients missing an appointment without giving notice or a reason "may result in longer wait times for other patients”. 

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act also revealed that a validation process involving 38,000 appointments saw more than 5,400 patients removed from waiting lists in the South/South West.

The validation process sees hospitals contact patients, usually via letter, to ask if they wish to remain on a waiting list. Patients are given a certain timeframe in which to respond and, if they do not, they are removed from the waiting list.

Hospitals in the SSWHG validated some 33,179 outpatient appointments and 5,257 inpatient/day case appointments.

As a result of the process, almost 5,000 patients were removed from outpatient waiting lists and another 647 were removed from inpatient/day case waiting lists in the region.

Read More

Country facing 'secondary crisis of missed care' as waiting lists mount - IHCA

The SSWHG explained that the purpose of validation is to maintain “hospital patient communication during the patient’s waiting list journey, update the patient record, reduce DNA [did-not-attends] and patient cancellation rates, and provide clean, accurate, up to date waiting list data which reflects the true demand for hospital services”.

A spokesperson for the hospital group explained that patients were removed from waiting lists for a number of reasons, following the validation process.

These included when “the patient requested removal; the patient passed away; the patient advised that they were treated elsewhere; the patient had moved away, or the patient did not respond to the validation correspondence”.

The spokesperson explained that patients are given two opportunities to respond under validation and, in all cases where patients are removed, the patient and their GP are advised of their removal with advice to their how they might be reinstated by their GP.

However, the validation process itself has been criticised by a Cork GP, who has called for a different system to be implemented.

Nick Flynn of MyCorkGP.ie explained that the validation process can disproportionately impact people depending on their circumstances.

“If everybody they’re writing to is a middle-class teacher, librarian, or other similar profession, that’s fine because they can understand the letter and the need for a response,”  said Dr Flynn.

“But they’re writing to people who may have moved home, might have poor literacy skills, mental health issues, or distrust any sort of official correspondence.

“They’re entitled to validate their waiting lists but there has to be a better way of doing it."

Read More

Patients miss cancer treatment due to health service hack

More in this section

Systems adapted to avoid disruption to Covid vaccination drive after cyber attack, HSE says  Systems adapted to avoid disruption to Covid vaccination drive after cyber attack, HSE says 
Summer heat delayed but less rainfall expected this season, finds major weather survey  Summer heat delayed but less rainfall expected this season, finds major weather survey 
Thousands attend rallies in Dublin and Cork to show support for people of Palestine Thousands attend rallies in Dublin and Cork to show support for people of Palestine
44,000 people missed hospital appointments in Cork and Kerry in 2020

Man, 20, dies from injuries at Dublin Port

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices