HSE ransomware attack: Covid vaccines continue, test and trace back

The Covid vaccination programme is continuing today, despite a “significant” and “high impact” ransomware attack on the Health Service Exeuctive (HSE).

Covid test results and contact-tracing services have also been successfully restored after being disrupted yesterday.

The Covid-19 vaccine online registration portal is also back online with people aged between 50 and 69 years old invited to register for their vaccine.

Yesterday, the HSE was forced to shut down all of its IT systems at a local and national level in response to the cyber attack.

It is understood a ransom in Bitcoin has been demanded from those behind the ransomware attack, but health officials and government officials have indicated this will not be paid, in line with state policy.

The HSE, Garda National Cybercrime Bureau, the National Cyber Security Centre and Interpol is investigating the attack.

Speaking yesterday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said they are dealing with the attack “in accordance with the advice we’ve received from cyber security experts.”

The Taoiseach said it will take “some days” to assess the full impact of the attack.

“This is something that has to be dealt with in a methodical way. The system has been shut down. There’s an assessment underway, identification of the issues and other processes.”

The Taoiseach said it will take “some days” to assess the full impact of the attack.

Hospitals around the country have been affected by the attack with staff unable to access test results and patient records, and unable to send emails.

Several were forced to limit services yesterday with thousands of patients facing cancelled appointments into next week.

A full and constantly updated list of the hospitals and services affected is available on the HSE’s website.