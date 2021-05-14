Covid rates rising in Cork, while Sligo is almost free

County Sligo is virtually Covid-free, as the number of virus-free areas across the country grew to 21 this week.

Data on Covid-19 infection rates in 166 local electoral areas (LEAs) show an improving picture across the country but that rates are also rising in some parts, including Cork.

On Monday last, May 10, the average infection rate nationally stood at 128.1 cases per 100,000 population, down slightly on the previous week (134.1).

While Donegal continues to have the highest infection rate nationally at 472 cases per 100,000 population in Milford, rates have fallen there and in Letterkenny but have risen in Lifford-Stranorlar.

Rising Covid-19 levels in Athlone in Westmeath, and Ballymun-Finglas and Tallaght South in Dublin moved the areas into the top 10 Covid hotspots, where parts of Tipperary, Kildare, and Dublin remain but show signs of decline.

In Munster, Nenagh has highest infection rate but Covid levels fell to 379 cases per 100,000 population over the past week.

As infection rates continue to move in the right direction, the number of virus-free areas has increased to 21 this week, with all three LEA areas in Co Sligo now deemed virus-free or having less than five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the previous two weeks.

Almost all of Kerry is Covid-free with the exception of the Tralee area, which has a low rate of 27.2 cases per 100,0000 population this week, while virus-free areas in the Munster region include Bantry in Cork, Ennis, Kilrush and Ennistimon in Clare and Portlaw-Kilmacthomas in Waterford.

Parts of Cork, however, have seen an increase in infection levels, with the greatest increases evident in the southwest, south-central, southeast, and northeast parts of the city as well as in Carrigaline.

Kanturk lost its virus-free status after infection levels rose to 112.3 cases per 100,000 population over the past week.