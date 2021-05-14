Covid rates rising in Cork, while Sligo is almost free

Number of virus-free areas across the country grew to 21 this week
Covid rates rising in Cork, while Sligo is almost free

Parts of Cork have seen an increase in infection levels. Picture Dan Linehan

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 20:30
Maresa Fagan

County Sligo is virtually Covid-free, as the number of virus-free areas across the country grew to 21 this week.

Data on Covid-19 infection rates in 166 local electoral areas (LEAs) show an improving picture across the country but that rates are also rising in some parts, including Cork.

On Monday last, May 10, the average infection rate nationally stood at 128.1 cases per 100,000 population, down slightly on the previous week (134.1).

While Donegal continues to have the highest infection rate nationally at 472 cases per 100,000 population in Milford, rates have fallen there and in Letterkenny but have risen in Lifford-Stranorlar.

Rising Covid-19 levels in Athlone in Westmeath, and Ballymun-Finglas and Tallaght South in Dublin moved the areas into the top 10 Covid hotspots, where parts of Tipperary, Kildare, and Dublin remain but show signs of decline.

In Munster, Nenagh has highest infection rate but Covid levels fell to 379 cases per 100,000 population over the past week.

As infection rates continue to move in the right direction, the number of virus-free areas has increased to 21 this week, with all three LEA areas in Co Sligo now deemed virus-free or having less than five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the previous two weeks.

Almost all of Kerry is Covid-free with the exception of the Tralee area, which has a low rate of 27.2 cases per 100,0000 population this week, while virus-free areas in the Munster region include Bantry in Cork, Ennis, Kilrush and Ennistimon in Clare and Portlaw-Kilmacthomas in Waterford.

Parts of Cork, however, have seen an increase in infection levels, with the greatest increases evident in the southwest, south-central, southeast, and northeast parts of the city as well as in Carrigaline.

Kanturk lost its virus-free status after infection levels rose to 112.3 cases per 100,000 population over the past week.

Read More

Employers encouraged to conduct regular antigen testing on staff

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021 Outbreak of Indian Covid variant could lead to local lockdowns – Nphet
18/02/21 Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHE Maynooth professor challenges university president's handling of academic row
Poots with ponies detained by NI Protocol paperwork Cancer op to poll win: New DUP leader Poots has remarkable start to 2021
Covid rates rising in Cork, while Sligo is almost free

Missing Kilkenny teen may be in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices