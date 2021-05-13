Social media sites' inaction facilitating cyberbullying of children

Social media platforms are allowing the continued cyberbullying of children by refusing to take meaningful action when complaints are made.

The ISPCC and the Children's Rights Alliance have also hit out at social media companies for prioritising profits ahead of the mental wellbeing of children.

ISPCC chief executive John Church also cautioned that versions of social platforms aimed at children are the "alcopops" of the online world and simply serve to recruit children at a younger age.

Groups representing children want new legislation, which will establish a Media Commissioner, to mark the end of self-regulation for tech and social media giants.

Politicians who are now scrutinising an Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill, were told the harrowing story of 13-year-old 'Kate' who was suicidal when she rang the Childline helpline.

"She sits alone in her bedroom – but not in silence.

"She is kept company by the constant pinging of her phone alerting her to the latest horrible thing being said about her. She can’t help but unlock her phone, berating herself as she promised herself, she wouldn’t look again – but it’s relentless – and she needs to know what they are saying about her this time," ISPCC chief executive John Church told the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Mr Church said Kate had reported some of those who had abused her to the different platforms and gaming sites she was being cyberbullied on, but "nothing meaningful happened", and the cyberbullying continued.

Politicians now believe that people should be required to show proof of ID to set up any social media account in a bid to tackle fake accounts and anonymous trolls.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said that if a person wants to open an online banking account, such as a Revolut account, they will be asked for a passport or other form of ID and it should be the same for all social media accounts such as Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

"There has to be a mechanism whereby, and this is an engineering solution, that you need to identify yourself to the company," he said.

He said whistle-blowers and satirical accounts could retain their anonymity under this system, but the online platforms would still be able to verify the identity of the person behind the account.

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin said there are some instances where a person may not want to have their identity appear online. However, he said platforms could still ask for documentation in order to set up an account.

"In order to ensure that people don't choose anonymity for hate speech, for bullying, for slander, or for inappropriate purposes, whoever is authorising that account should be able to verify and provide information about that account holder. If, for example, there's a breach of the law the guardian needs that information," he said.

Mr Ó Broin added that social media platforms now must be regulated in the same way as publishers such as newspapers and other media that are subject to libel laws and other legislation.

Asked about how social media platforms are currently tackling online bullying and harassment, Mr Church said: ​"It is our belief that certain private shareholder value-driven organisations do not put child safety first, they put the shareholder first. And ultimately, this boils down to the child, our focus and responsibility is for protecting the child.

"We have to commend some of the stuff they're doing but it's just not good enough. It's the tip of the iceberg and with the sort of money that the tech giants are making it should be possible to protect children," he said.

This was echoed by Tanya Ward, chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance who said the global tech companies put "unfair responsibility" on parents and they have "gotten away" with any form of formal regulation up until now.

"Taking more proactive measures interferes with their business model and that's just something that they're just not interested in," she said.

Committee chair, Niamh Smyth said lives have been lost because of social media adding "that's no exaggeration when I say that".

Kate sits alone as her phone alerts her to the latest horrible thing said about her File photo. Addressing an Oireachtas Committee, ISPCC chief executive John Church told the story of 13-year-old 'Kate' who he said "reflects the weekly interactions we have with children and young people". "Kate's interests include gaming, hanging out with her friends, playing the piano, and enjoying all the typical things a 13-year-old girl ought to enjoy. "Kate enjoys posting videos of her piano playing online; she enjoys competing with her friends through online gaming and using various apps to keep in touch with what's going on in their busy daily lives. "Or at least Kate used to enjoy these activities. Things changed recently for Kate. "The in-school bullying she was enduring now moved online where lies were being spread about her by her so-called friends, and other students were texting and messaging her mean things and calling her horrible names on those very same apps they once enjoyed hanging out on together. "Even in her favourite gaming chatroom there was no escape. "It is likely that each individual example of cyberbullying Kate endured if reported in isolation would not meet the investigation threshold of any platform or site. "However, together the picture is very clear; the impact is very clear; the devastation is unfortunately, very clear."

You can contact the ISPCC on 01 234 2000.