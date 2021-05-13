Number of retrofits completed last year was 25% below target 

The number of homes that were retrofitted last year was more than 25% below target as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new figures from the Department of the Environment.

Upgrading the country’s housing stock is an important step to minimise the greenhouse gas emissions from heating, lighting and appliance use, and to help mitigate climate change.

Irish homes are responsible for one-quarter of overall energy use and 10% of greenhouse gas emissions.

The programme for government and the Climate Action Plan set targets to retrofit 500,000 homes and to install 400,000 heat pumps in existing buildings over the next 10 years.

Emissions reduced

If achieved, those emissions would be reduced from 6m tonnes in 2017 to less than 4m tonnes by 2030.

However, a spokesman for the Department of the Environment said the number of retrofits that were completed last year was “negatively impacted by Covid-19 related restrictions”.

Prior to the introduction of Covid restrictions, it was estimated that Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) residential and community schemes would deliver 24,000 retrofits in 2020.

The schemes upgraded more than 17,600 homes in 2020, including over 3,200 homes upgraded to BER rating of B2 or better.

Some €221.5m in capital funding has been provided this year for SEAI residential and community retrofit programmes. Picture: iStock

Local authority retrofits are in addition to this number, with 1,405 local authority homes being retrofitted in 2020.

The spokesman said the figure represents almost three-quarters of the original target, despite the pandemic.

“When construction activity in the residential sector was allowed to recommence, every effort was made to maximise activity in line with the necessary additional health and safety measures,” he added.

The current National Development Plan has allocated €3.7bn to retrofitting.

Carbon tax revenue

Carbon tax revenue will also provide €5bn to retrofitting, according to the programme for government.

The department said there was a need to "significantly" ramp up retrofit activity in the years to come.

Some €221.5m in capital funding has been provided this year for SEAI residential and community retrofit programmes, representing an 82% increase on the 2020 allocation and is the largest amount ever for the schemes.

“This allocation has facilitated the expansion and improvement of existing SEAI grant schemes,” the spokesman said.

Further SEAI retrofit initiatives will be launched in the coming months, the spokesman added.