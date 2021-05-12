Over 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses given out last week

Over 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in one week in Ireland for the first time.

The latest figures from Government's vaccine data dashboard show that, in the week leading up to Monday, May 10, some 260,735 were given out.

The government hopes to surpass that total this week and is aiming to administer at least a quarter of a million doses every week for the foreseeable future.

In February, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it was the government’s target to have given 82% of Irish people over the age of 16 their first vaccine dose by June 30.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly revised this figure down to 80%.

By June 30, the Government is also aiming to have fully vaccinated approximately 55% of people over the age of 16.

In total, 1,882 635 doses of the Covid-19 had been administered here up to Monday - 1,376,583 people (35.2% of the population) have received their first jab, and 506,052 people (12.9% of the population) have got their second.

Mr Donnelly said the new one-week total was "another big milestone" in the country’s vaccination programme.

🚨Another big milestone in our COVID-19 vaccine programme.



In the seven days to Monday we administered over a quarter of a million vaccine doses (260k) for the first time @HSELive pic.twitter.com/QnUh3Yk0jp — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) May 12, 2021

Last Friday alone, 38,011 jabs given out to people across the country.

Statistically, this is roughly the amount that would need to be administered each day between now and June 30, if the Government is to meet its 80 per ent target.

An update on the total number of vaccines that have arrived in Ireland, up to and including Sunday, May 9 can be seen below:

Vaccines delivered to Ireland. Source: Department of Health

In a tweet this morning, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said health officials now had “compelling evidence that Covid- 19 vaccines are very effective in the real world."

“We can be confident that large-scale deployment over the coming weeks will impact very positively on the number of people getting Covid, ending up in hospital or dying," he said.

We now have compelling evidence that #COVID19 vaccines are very effective in the real world.

We can be confident that large-scale deployment over the coming wks will impact very positively on the number of people getting COVID, ending up in hospital or dying. @roinnslainte 1/7 — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) May 12, 2021

In a vaccine update this afternoon, the Department of Health says its strategy was still to distribute all available vaccines “as quickly as is operationally possible, prioritising those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health is continuing to consider revisions to the vaccine rollout plan, based on recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

The Niac recommendations relate to the use of the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for people under the age of 50.

An update on the plan is expected to be issued by the end of this week.