Thirty cases taken to High Court by Facebook content moderators, Oireachtas committee hears

'Light-touch regulation' of social media companies has failed, the committee was also told
Thirty cases taken to High Court by Facebook content moderators, Oireachtas committee hears

Content moderators are responsible for sifting through posts, pictures, and videos and determining what is appropriate and what is not. File picture: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 17:30
Cianan Brennan

Roughly 30 cases have been taken to the High Court by content moderators of Facebook, the Oireachtas committee on enterprise, trade and employment was told, amid a growing appetite for better conditions for staff handling difficult and, at times, traumatic content.

The need for statutory regulation of the content on social media channels is “over-ripe”, it was argued.

The committee has heard from a content moderator with Facebook, Isabella Plunkett, together with union representatives, and Cori Crider of non-profit Foxglove, which is representing moderators in their quest for better working conditions.

Ms Crider told the committee that in terms of social media, “light-touch regulation has failed” in view of the extreme content posted there. 

“This should be regulated in the same manner that broadcast media is. It is over-ripe for it,” she said.

“Using outsourced moderators is to outsource a core business function, a function key to the health of the public square."

Fionnuala Ni Bhrogain, head organiser with the Communications Workers Union, said: “There are no social media companies without moderators. They could not exist without moderators. Once the moderators realise this, they will see an improvement in their terms and conditions."

A moderator’s job at Facebook is, in Ms Plunkett’s words, is to “train the algorithm”, that is to sift through the various forms of content posted and flag what is inappropriate, thus teaching the artificial intelligence on the platform what is acceptable and what is not.

“When a terrorist tries to livestream a beheading, a content moderator steps in,” Ms Crider said. 

When an anti-vax group spreads misinformation about Covid-19, a moderator deals with it. When a depressed teen tries to hurt herself and broadcast it to the world — a moderator is there.

Ms Plunkett said that in the context of her role, in which she has worked for two years, she routinely has to view hate speech, bullying, graphic violence, suicide, abuse, and child exploitation.

In return, she is afforded 90 minutes of wellness coaching a week, she said, in order to manage her mental health “if we’ve seen some particularly bad content”.

“I have horrible dreams, about work, about work from yesterday. I’d like to be able to separate it, but your subconscious mind is always thinking about it,” she said, adding that morale among her and her colleagues is “dreadful”.

When queried as to the limited nature of mental health supports for moderators at Facebook, Ms Ni Bhrogain said: “You would think that [there should be more], but sadly that is all there is”.

Ms Crider said that to her knowledge, there are roughly 30 cases before the High Court which have been taken by moderators as a result of the alleged post-traumatic stress disorder they have suffered in their jobs.

Read More

German watchdog bans Facebook from processing WhatsApp data

More in this section

448 new Covid-19 cases as EMA considers whether booster vaccine might be required  448 new Covid-19 cases as EMA considers whether booster vaccine might be required 
Coronavirus - Fri Apr 30, 2021 Stormont Executive to discuss easing of pandemic rules around hugging
Brexit David Frost and Brandon Lewis met loyalist paramilitary representatives
#media#courtsorganisation: facebook
Coronavirus - Mon May 10, 2021

Boris Johnson 'unreservedly' apologises for 'huge anguish' caused to Ballymuprhy families

READ NOW

Latest

Puzzles logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices