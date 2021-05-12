88% of Irish people think Covid-19 restrictions were justified - survey

Only 4% of Irish people say they never intend to receive a vaccine, among the lowest proportion in the EU.
88% of Irish people think Covid-19 restrictions were justified - survey

A sign for a stop/go system observing social distancing on a walkway and cycleway at Midleton, Co Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 08:21
Greg Murphy

In Ireland, 88% of people think the restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 were justified, compared to the EU average of 73%, a study has shown.

The annual Eurobarometer survey, carried out by the European Commission, looks at citizens' attitudes and trust in the EU as well as people's sentiments towards the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

It found that 44% of people in Ireland are confident the economy will recover from the crisis - the second-highest percentage in the EU.

And while 88% were happy with how the government handled restrictions during the pandemic, significantly less at 56% are satisfied with how the EU handled the crisis overall.

However, 70% trusted the EU to make the right decisions in the future.

The survey also found that 74% of people in Ireland want to, or have already received, an authorized Covid vaccine as soon as possible while a further 12% say they want to receive one by the end of this year.

Only 4% of Irish people say they never intend to receive a vaccine, among the lowest proportion in the EU.

Read More

Children with disabilities are up to three times more likely to be bullied

More in this section

Ballymurphy inquest Cars parade through Ballymurphy to cheers and applause after coroner’s ruling
Brexit UK Brexit minister urges ‘common sense’ approach from EU over NI Protocol
Appeal for help in locating man, 29, missing from Dublin  Appeal for help in locating man, 29, missing from Dublin 
Garda stock

Man, 70s, killed in Mullingar crash

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices