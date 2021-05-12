Man, 70s, killed in Mullingar crash

Gardaí are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
Man, 70s, killed in Mullingar crash

The crash happened in the Gainstown area at around 7pm on Tuesday.

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 07:40
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The crash happened in the Gainstown area at around 7pm on Tuesday.

The man in his late 70s, the sole occupants of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Brexit UK Brexit minister urges ‘common sense’ approach from EU over NI Protocol
Appeal for help in locating man, 29, missing from Dublin  Appeal for help in locating man, 29, missing from Dublin 
Ballymurphy inquest Daughter of Ballymurphy victim calls for regiment to be disbanded
Ballymurphy inquest

Cars parade through Ballymurphy to cheers and applause after coroner’s ruling

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices