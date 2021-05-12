Man, 70s, killed in Mullingar crash

Gardaí are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
The crash happened in the Gainstown area at around 7pm on Tuesday.
The man in his late 70s, the sole occupants of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His remains have been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.