Family of missing 17-year-old concerned for his welfare

Rory Carr has been missing from Balbriggan in Dublin since May 1.
Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 16:55

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Rory Carr has been missing from Balbriggan in Dublin since May 1. He was last seen at 9am on that Saturday morning.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Rory is described as being 5'10" in height with a medium build.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Rory was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Rory’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

missing people
