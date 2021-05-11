Over 143,000 participants help raise €7.3m for Pieta during Darkness Into Light 2021

Over 143,000 people participated in Darkness Into Light events across the country this past weekend, raising more than €7.3m for suicide-prevention charity Pieta.

The main events were held at dawn this past Saturday, with participants beginning socially-distanced walks at first light.

A special Late Late Show dedicated to Darkness Into light on Friday night helped raise more than €1.1m for charity.

For the second year in a row, Covid-19 restrictions meant certain events could not take place at designated venues.

Pieta relies hugely on charitable donations, and it suffered financial losses last year following the cancellation of its normal Darkness Into Light Events, held every year since 2009.

A message of hope as part of Darkness Into Light events in Kinsale, Cork. Picture: Paschal Sheehy/Twitter

However, aside from the socially-distanced walks, this year’s participants choose to run, swim and hike within their own social bubble during Saturday’s wet and windy conditions.

Dozens of other smaller-scale events were also held on Sunday.

To mark the event, people shared messages of support and pictures on social media with the tagline 'One Sunrise Together' throughout the weekend.

CEO of Pieta, Elaine Austin said her charity was "truly humbled" by the response to this year’s events.

"We are very grateful to Darkness into Light committees, volunteers and our partners, Electric Ireland. Despite the inclement weather, tens of thousands of people turned out at sunrise on Saturday to support Pieta and to fund expansion of our free counselling services," she said.

"For many of us, of course, this is more than just a fundraising event – it is an opportunity to commemorate loved ones lost to suicide and to do so in solidarity with others similarly affected.”

Darkness Into Light walkers in Limerick city on Saturday. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Executive Director, Electric Ireland, Marguerite Sayers said; Saturday morning’s events were “very special” and expressed her appreciation to everyone who took part.

"Every year since 2013, when our partnership began with Pieta, we have been truly moved by the generosity of the Irish people and the true determination they show to offer support to some of the most vulnerable in our society," she said.

"This year has been tough for us all, and Pieta have worked tirelessly to meet the need for their life-saving services throughout the year. Thanks to those who took part in Darkness Into Light last weekend, the vital funds raised will allow Pieta to continue their mission to support those impacted by suicide and self-harm – a mission we are so proud to support.”

Swimmers getting ready for the Darkness Into Light swim in aid of Pieta at Inch beach in East Cork

Several media and sporting personalities supported this year’s events both in-person and online, including Donie O’Sullivan, Louise Cooney, Caroline Foran, Maurice Shanahan, Jack McGrath, Mary Black, Lawson Mpame and Laura Whitmore.

Pieta House hopes to be able to return to its traditional group walking Darkness Into Light events next year.