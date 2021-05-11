Longitude festival cancelled but organisers hopeful for Electric Picnic in September

The 2021 Longitude festival, due to take place between July 2 and July 4 has been cancelled, it was confirmed on Monday.

The Festival, which was due to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, and Megan Thee Stallion, was called off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement posted on Longitude's website, organisers say they are "devastated" that they won't be able to host the music festival.

"Following the government's most recent announcement, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and it is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place.

"We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this Summer."

Ticket holders for the festival will be able to request a refund from their point of purchase.

Meanwhile, Festival Republic says it remains hopeful that Electric Picnic will go ahead in September this year.

Melvin Benn, director of Festival Republic, told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland he sees no reason why the Irish Government wouldn't be saying "you will be back to normal" by August.

Mr Benn said a number of test events would be valuable.

"The event in Liverpool was extraordinarily similar, it felt like you were in 2019, pre-Covid.

"Of course, there was additional hand sanitisation etc, but in the knowledge that everybody can be tested, everybody was super comfortable."