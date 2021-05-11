Longitude festival cancelled but organisers hopeful for Electric Picnic in September

Longitude festival cancelled but organisers hopeful for Electric Picnic in September

The Festival, which was due to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, and Megan Thee Stallion (above), was called off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 09:12
Greg Murphy

The 2021 Longitude festival, due to take place between July 2 and July 4 has been cancelled, it was confirmed on Monday.

The Festival, which was due to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, and Megan Thee Stallion, was called off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement posted on Longitude's website, organisers say they are "devastated" that they won't be able to host the music festival.

"Following the government's most recent announcement, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and it is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place.

"We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this Summer."

Ticket holders for the festival will be able to request a refund from their point of purchase.

Meanwhile, Festival Republic says it remains hopeful that Electric Picnic will go ahead in September this year.

Melvin Benn, director of Festival Republic, told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland he sees no reason why the Irish Government wouldn't be saying "you will be back to normal" by August.

Mr Benn said a number of test events would be valuable.

"The event in Liverpool was extraordinarily similar, it felt like you were in 2019, pre-Covid.

"Of course, there was additional hand sanitisation etc, but in the knowledge that everybody can be tested, everybody was super comfortable."

Read More

People in their 20s will be financially worse off than their parents

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson has apologised after saying that a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims wa Family of MLA Martina Anderson launch stinging attack on Sinn Féin for 'public humiliation'
Behind the scenes at Stormont Foster and O’Neill outline online abuse experienced as women in leadership
Coronavirus - Thu Apr 1, 2021 Doug Beattie confirms UUP leadership bid
Ballymurphy Massacre

Findings from fresh Ballymurphy shootings inquests to be published

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices