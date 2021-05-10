Family of MLA Martina Anderson launch stinging attack on Sinn Féin for 'public humiliation'

The family of MLA Martina Anderson have launched a stinging attack on Sinn Féin on social media for "publicly humiliating" her.

Ms Anderson, a former IRA prisoner and current MLA for Foyle, was asked to stand aside from her role in the party last month alongside fellow MLA Karen Mullan. Both women have confirmed they will not seek re-election.

The party instigated a long investigation into election success and governance in the local comhairle ceantar last year, which culminated in the entire leadership of the group being asked to stand aside.

The news came as a "body blow" to Ms Anderson, she said, confirming the story last week.

Tonight, a Facebook post, penned by Ms Anderson's sister, with 36 others tagged in the post, many of whom are relatives of the women, called on Sinn Féin to reverse the decision.

"For the Sinn Féin’s national leadership to carry out a review in Derry and to listen to the views of some people, and then to conclude that a lifelong republican who has, we believed, made a difference in Derry .. not to forget the fact that she’s someone who has given everything that is possible to give to the struggle other than her life, should stand down for problems that were not of her making, is a far cry from the ethos of republicanism," the post reads.

Martin McGuinness

"We Andersons believe if Martin Mc Guinness had been alive he would never have allowed this disgraceful tactic to be deployed.

"We believe Martina and Karen are being sacrificed by the party, used by this SF leadership because Martina and Karen are the public face and are being castigated in an attempt to win back support.

The Facebook post went on: "This SF National leadership Review that was done in Derry resulted in a massive miscarriage of justice: they came into Derry to fix problems and left creating more.. as people are rightly disgusted at seeing a life long dedicated republican being thrown under a bus for problems that she had neither art nor part in.

"The Anderson Family is calling on our wider republican family in Derry and indeed beyond to reject the way this SF leadership has publicly humiliating our sister Martina and Karen."

Sources in Derry Sinn Féin have confirmed there has been much division within membership over the decision to remove the women, specifically Ms Anderson, who was previously seen as "untouchable" to republicans.

Sinn Féin and Ms Anderson have been contacted for comment.