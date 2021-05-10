Lidl Ireland CEO defends sale of Covid-19 testing kits

The CEO of the Lidl supermarket chain in Ireland has defended the sale of Covid-19 testing kits in their stores.

Many stores around the country reportedly sold out of the tests over the weekend.

Lidl CEO JP Scally told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that over 10,000 kits were sold on Friday after they went on sale at 9am.

Mr Scally said the price, €24.99 for a pack of five tests, was the most competitive on the market as the cheapest elsewhere was €10 for one test. He said he had heard of people buying them online for €100 per test.

When asked about comments by Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan about people buying groceries and the antigen test kit and thinking they had done their bit, Mr Scally said “we have to trust the public.”

Nphet ember and Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan, also criticised the supermarket for its selling of the antigen tests last week.

In a tweet, Prof Nolan wrote that the tests would "not keep people safe."

Can I get some snake oil with that? It makes for a great salad dressing with a pinch of salt and something acerbic. Stay safe when socialising outdoors over the next few weeks. Small numbers, distance, masks. These antigen tests will not keep you safe. https://t.co/CsoTNrpfye — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) May 8, 2021

An antigen test uses a swab to take a sample from your nose.

In a healthcare setting, the test sample can be tested on-site, meaning the results are returned much quicker.

While antigen tests work quicker than a Covid-19 PCR test, they do have some limitations.

According to the HSE, at times an antigen test cannot provide a positive or negative result. This is called an ‘invalid result’.

Health officials have said that PCR tests remain the best way of detecting Covid-19.

However, Mr Scally said staff at Lidl were using the antigen kits themselves once a week, and were “delighted” at this extra level of security.

“The uptake from staff has been very positive,” he said.

One member of staff who tested positive using the antigen test, removed himself from the workplace, then went to his GP who referred him for a PCR test and he was found to have Covid-19.

Mr Scally said the Irish public had been very compliant generally and he did not think this situation would be any different.

He said that antigen testing had an important role to play.

“We have to trust that they (public) will use it properly.”

In terms of compliance with other health and safety practices, Mr Scally said Lidl had found that 99% of customers followed all the guidelines of wearing masks, using hand sanitisers, and he said the use of the antigen tests would be "no different.”