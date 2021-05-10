Fears of 'cancer epidemic' as 1m cases go undiagnosed in Europe due to pandemic

An estimated 1m cancer cases are being missed in Europe, according to new data from the European Cancer Organisation (ECO).

A study led by the organisation’s Special Network on Covid-19 and Cancer with DATA-CAN, the UK’s Health Data Research Hub for Cancer, found the pandemic had “a disastrous impact” on cancer services.

Among the findings are "an estimated one million cancer cases could be undiagnosed" and an estimated 100m cancer screening tests were not performed. This is leading to later stage diagnoses and potential decreased overall survival rates, according to ECO.

It found that up to one in two people with potential cancer symptoms was not urgently referred for diagnosis, and one in five cancer patients in Europe is currently still not receiving the surgical or chemotherapy treatment they need.

“The scale of the problem is frightening," said Mark Lawlor, professor of digital health at Queen’s University Belfast and co-chair of ECO’s special network.

The disastrous impact of Covid-19 has meant that there are at least 1m Europeans out there with a cancer that has not yet been diagnosed.”

Prof Lawlor, who is also scientific director of DATA-CAN, said “immediate action” is needed by European governments to address this.

“Without immediate action, the Covid-19 pandemic is poised to spark a cancer epidemic across Europe.

"We require innovative solutions to strengthen cancer systems and provide the best possible care to cancer patients in the United Kingdom and across Europe," he said.

This comes as ECO launches the Time To Act campaign. A spokesperson said cancer screening is critical to increasing the chance of early diagnosis.

