Nphet reports two more deaths and 514 new Covid-19 cases

There have been two further Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Another 514 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 252,809 and the total death toll to 4,921.

As of 8am on Sunday morning, 116 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 31 were in ICU.

There were 11 additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.

As of May 7, a total of 1,799,190 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 1,305,178 people have received their first dose, while 494,012 people have received two doses.

Of the cases notified today, 259 are men and 248 are women. 75% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 28-years-old.

The five-day moving average of cases now stands at 432.

Owner of The Dublin Barber Shop Danny Callaghan & his crossbreed dog Susie both get ready for reopening following an easing of Covid 19 Coronavirus restrictions in Dublin’s city centre.

Earlier, the Taoiseach expressed hope that Ireland can look forward to a good summer as he received his first Covid-19 vaccination.

Micheál Martin was given an AstraZeneca jab at the Cork City Hall vaccination centre on Sunday afternoon.

It came ahead of a series of lockdown restrictions lifting across the country on Monday.

A phased reopening of non-essential retail will begin, with click-and-collect services and in-store shopping by appointment allowed and close contact services, such as hairdressers, can resume.

Restrictions on inter-county travel will also lift while some of the limitations on indoor and outdoor meetings will ease.

Many museums, galleries and libraries will be able to reopen and the number of people allowed to attend religious services, including weddings and funerals, will increase to 50.