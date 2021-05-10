Foreign-born Defence Forces personnel at passport disadvantage

Some of the growing ranks of foreign-born Defence Forces members are being discriminated against as they're not entitled to Irish passports, and unless they pay around €1,000 to gain citizenship, are being denied a role in some UN peacekeeping missions.

A few are also left in limbo as some countries frown on their citizens serving in a foreign military and they could be arrested on their return home if they haven't a passport from their adopted country.

PDForra, the association representing more than 6,500 enlisted personnel said it's aware of a number of such cases across the Army, Naval Service, and Air Corps.

In a statement PDForra said in some areas of overseas operations there's a requirement to have a military passport and a personal Irish passport for entry and egress.

"This poses difficulties for members who are not Irish citizens. It can impact the ability of these personnel to attain courses and promotion based upon current points based systems," the statement said.

"Our association believes that where an Irish resident EU citizens choose to join the Irish Defence Forces and wear the Tricolour on their arm while serving the State, they should be (automatically) granted citizenship upon expiry of an appropriate timeframe."

PDForra president Mark Keane said he personally knows of a number of cases where foreign-born Defence Forces personnel — who are the lowest paid of all public servants — were being forced to dig deep into their pockets to obtain Irish citizenship.

"It's ironic they answer the call to join up and take an oath of loyalty to this State and we treat them in this way," Mr Keane said.

This needs to be tackled now. We first contacted the Department of Defence about this in 2018.

The Defence Forces press office said they've personnel currently serving in 13 peacekeeping missions in 12 countries.

"In preparing for overseas deployments, host nation national requirements and cultural sensitivities must be considered, and this extends to official documentation," it said in a statement.

"In a limited number of cases, host nation requirements do not allow for the deployment of Defence Forces personnel who do not hold an Irish Passport."

However, it added there are some opportunities for overseas service available in alternative missions for those personnel who do not hold an Irish passport.

Labour spokesman on Defence, Senator Mark Wall, said it was good to see the military representing the diversity which now exists everywhere in Ireland.

However, he said the fact some foreign-born personnel can't take part in overseas missions because of the passport issue is a matter which needs to be urgently tackled.

Mr Wall said he'd been in contact with Simon Coveney — who is both Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence — who acknowledged the issue.

Mr Wall pointed out that there are a number of countries which automatically provide citizenship to non-nationals who join their military ranks.

“There's an urgency in addressing this now as the Defence Forces are becoming more and more multi-national,” he said.