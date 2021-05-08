Two more countries added to hotel quarantine list as Italy, Austria and Ukraine removed

Passengers on direct flights from Nepal and Anguilla, or who have travelled through these countries in the last two weeks, will have to stay in a hotel for 14 days
Two more countries added to hotel quarantine list as Italy, Austria and Ukraine removed

Members of the Defence Forces escort passengers from a flight to a bus for mandatory quarantine at Dublin Airport. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 18:01
Greg Murphy

The health minister has announced that two more countries have been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

It means passengers on direct flights from Nepal and Anguilla, or who have travelled through these countries in the last two weeks, will have to stay in a hotel for 14 days in isolation when they arrive in Ireland.

Stephen Donnelly says the decision to add them to the "high risk" travel list was made following advice from the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.

Passengers arriving into the country from these two states are being warned this new rule comes into effect after 4am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Italy, Austria and Ukraine join eight other countries that have been taken off the list from today including:

  • Armenia, 
  • Aruba, 
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, 
  • Curaçao, 
  • Jordan, 
  • Kosovo, 
  • Lebanon, 
  • North Macedonia

The Department of Health is reminding passengers arriving into Ireland must have a negative pre-departure test and those from countries not on the high-risk list must observe quarantine at their place of residence.

Read More

Nphet reports one further death and 408 new Covid-19 cases

More in this section

Two women and one child, 7, hospitalised following collision Two women and one child, 7, hospitalised following collision
Shocked Young Girl with Oversized Toothbrush Stephen Donnelly promises 'root and branch' review of medical card dental scheme 
Covid hospital numbers dip to lowest in over seven months Covid hospital numbers dip to lowest in over seven months
U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus

Nphet reports one further death and 408 new Covid-19 cases

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices