Two more countries added to hotel quarantine list as Italy, Austria and Ukraine removed

The health minister has announced that two more countries have been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.
It means passengers on direct flights from Nepal and Anguilla, or who have travelled through these countries in the last two weeks, will have to stay in a hotel for 14 days in isolation when they arrive in Ireland.
Stephen Donnelly says the decision to add them to the "high risk" travel list was made following advice from the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan.
Passengers arriving into the country from these two states are being warned this new rule comes into effect after 4am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Italy, Austria and Ukraine join eight other countries that have been taken off the list from today including:
- Armenia,
- Aruba,
- Bosnia and Herzegovina,
- Curaçao,
- Jordan,
- Kosovo,
- Lebanon,
- North Macedonia
The Department of Health is reminding passengers arriving into Ireland must have a negative pre-departure test and those from countries not on the high-risk list must observe quarantine at their place of residence.