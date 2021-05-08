Nphet reports one further death and 408 new Covid-19 cases

There has been one further Covid-19-related death in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Another 408 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 252,303 and the total death toll to 4,919.

As of Saturday morning, 110 coronavirus patients were in the hospital, of whom 33 were in ICU.

There were nine additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.

As of May 6, a total of 1,746,912 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 1,267,167 people have received their first dose, while 479,745 people have received two doses.

Of the cases notified today, 205 are men and 202 are women. 77% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 31-years-old.

The European Union has cemented its support for Pfizer/BioNTech and its novel Covid-19 vaccine technology by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses until 2023.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options)”.

The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also make sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU.