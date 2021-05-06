Pavee Point co-director urges Traveller community to avoid large gatherings 'at all costs'

The co-director of Pavee Point, Martin Collins has called on the Traveller community to respect and obey public health guidelines and warned that large gatherings “must be avoided at all costs”.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Collins said that the message from Pavee Point had been clear and consistent on public health guidelines.

“All large gatherings must be avoided at all costs.”

Mr Collins said he had been alarmed and very concerned to read about the post wedding gathering in Longford on Wednesday night.

“I would appeal to every member of our community to display more responsibility.”

Travellers needed to protect themselves, their families and their community from Covid-19. There would be more deaths if everyone did not act with collective responsibility, he said.

“Please respect and obey public health guidelines.”

It was reported yesterday that more than 120 revellers defied a court order tonight by attending a Traveller wedding after-party in Co Longford.

Gardaí had earlier attended the scene adjacent to a halting site on the outskirts of the midlands town to ensure a 2,000 sq ft marquee erected to host the post-wedding party was taken down.

Local authority chiefs secured an emergency Circuit Court order on Wednesday morning in Sligo for the structure's removal following its emergence adjacent to Willow Park Halting Site less than 24 hours previously.

Several units of uniformed gardaí were drafted in to maintain a 'watching brief' at the site in a bid to prevent any unrest from taking place.

It is understood the marquee had been installed with the intention of hosting upwards of 200 people.

A number of the wedding party had earlier attended a ceremony at St Mel's Cathedral ahead of the proposed after-party.

- additional reporting from Liam Cosgrove