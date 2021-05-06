Woman, 40s, dies following Kildare collision  

The collision, involving a car and pedestrian, occurred at Ballyhagan in Carbury at around 6.45pm last night
Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 06:49

A woman has died following a collision in Co Kildare.

The collision, involving a car and pedestrian, occurred at Ballyhagan in Carbury at around 6.45pm last night.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The woman's body has since been removed to Naas General Hospital. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward to them.

Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm and 6.50pm last night and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

