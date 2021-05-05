Gardaí drafted in to ensure wedding marquee is taken down

Gardaí were drafted in today to ensure that a 2,000 sq ft marquee designed to host a wedding party in Longford town is taken down.

Officials from the county council secured a Circuit Court order this morning to remove the marquee after it appeared adjacent to a halting site on the Strokestown Road. The marquee was erected less than 24 hours previously.

A number of units of uniformed gardaí were drafted in to maintain a 'watching brief' at the site this afternoon.

Several members of the wedding party had earlier attended a ceremony at St Mel's Cathedral ahead of the proposed party.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that, at the request of Longford County Council, uniform Gardaí accompanied County Council officials in the serving of a circuit court injunction.

“An Garda Síochána will prepare a file for the DPP on respect of this event. Contrary to earlier reports An Garda Síochána has not specifically deployed armed Gardaí to this event at this time.

The spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are no longer directly present at the scene but continue to monitor the event and will enforce breaches of Covid-19 regulations, in particular travel restrictions where detected.”

The spokesperson added that Gardaí have, and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

“This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and as a last resort, enforce. Where Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued where appropriate,” the spokesperson added.