Ombudsman: Government must tackle 'wasted lives' in nursing homes

The Government must act with “urgency” to identify and assess the needs of all under 65s living in nursing homes, the Ombudsman Peter Tyndall has said.

Mr Tyndall was commenting in the wake of his report Wasted Lives: Time for a better future for younger people in nursing homes, which identified at least 1,300 young people with a disability living in nursing homes that are not appropriate to their needs.

Of the estimated 1,330 under 65s living in nursing homes, 45% are over the age of 60 and 20% are under 50.

The ombudsman welcomed plans to roll out a €3m pilot project that will move 18 young people with disabilities from nursing homes to more appropriate accommodation but said the government must act with “urgency” on the issues raised in the report.

“With 1,300 people there, 18 is a start but there needs to be considerably more investment,” Mr Tyndall said, adding that “another important step” would be delivering on a programme for government commitment to introduce a statutory scheme to support people living in the community.

“During the investigation four of the people we spoke to sadly passed away during the pandemic.

"I think it’s important we understand that this matter should be tackled with urgency.

People’s lives are being wasted as we speak.

"While its good that things are moving, they need to move quickly,” Mr Tyndall told Morning Ireland on RTÉ radio.

The report was welcomed by the HSE, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte, and Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler.

Mr Donnelly said “alternative solutions” are needed to give those affected more independence and choice in their daily lives and that the report would inform work already under way to improve the quality of life of young people with disabilities, including the development of a new statutory home support scheme.

Ms Rabbitte said the “first moves” under the pilot project are expected to commence in the second half of this year and HSE community services will identify and asses the needs of people who would like to take part in the pilot programme.

Best care pathway

An additional 10 specialist neuro-rehabilitation beds are being provided and €300,000 in funding from Genio will go towards developing a "best care" pathway model for younger people in nursing homes.

The HSE will also carry out a mapping and consultation exercise to identify people with disabilities living in nursing homes.

“We have asked the Community Healthcare Organisations to develop proposals to prepare and conduct a mapping exercise with the 1,330 people under 65 years in nursing homes and their families to ascertain their current needs and wants regarding their living arrangements, their care requirements and also their access to primary care services outside their nursing home environment,” HSE chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor, said.

“We will also prepare an action plan with a view to implementing the recommendations of the report, as appropriate, that come under the remit of the HSE,” she added.