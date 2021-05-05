Additional litter funding allocated to ‘clean up our act’

€5m in additional funding for litter infrastructure and awareness campaigns to encourage people to dispose of their rubbish legally, has been announced.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan said that as the economy re-opens, and Ireland prepares for an outdoor summer “we will enjoy a much higher level of outdoor dining and socialising” as local authorities endeavour to increase their spend on recycling and litter facilities.

He pointed out that he was providing the extra funding to support local authorities in the hope that everyone could enjoy an outdoor summer “in a pleasant environment”.

“The funding will add more recycling and litter facilities to meet increased demand but it’s also up to all of us to clean up our act when it comes to litter, and make a conscious effort to leave no trace,” he added.

As well as the €5m in additional funding, the Minister also confirmed that a further €3m will be provided to local authorities in support of the 2021 Anti-Dumping Initiative, which, since its inception in 2017 has supported the delivery of over 300 projects.

Many involved local community groups and resulted in the removal of over 10,000t of illegally dumped waste from the country’s landscape.

Minister Ryan also approved €225k in funding for An Taisce in support of an extended 2021 National Spring Clean programme, which will run through the summer months this year because of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, today also also marks the publication of the 2020 National Litter Pollution Monitoring System (NLPMS) results.

The NLPMS Results provide important statistical data on the extent, causes and composition of litter in Ireland.

“The results show that despite increased reporting of incidents of littering and illegal dumping during the Covid-19 lockdown, the situation on the ground improved during 2020.

"We need to ensure that this is replicated in 2021,” the Minister concluded.