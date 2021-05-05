Number of Covid patients in ICUs at lowest level since 2020

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs is at its lowest level since 2020.

Some 37 patients are in ICU at present, with December 29 last year the last time the figure was lower.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has also fallen after rising one each of the last three consecutive days.

Figures from the Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub show that 137 patients with the virus are in Irish hospitals.

The latest figures also show that more than 1.6m vaccines have been administered in the country.

1,174,292 people have received their first dose, while 447,578 people have got their second jab.

The Cabinet is considering a revised vaccination programme, while it was last night confirmed that Ireland will receive at least 4.9m vaccines each year in 2022 and 2023 under a deal struck between Pfizer and the EU.

Elsewhere, 251 patients are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

The INMO’s latest Trolley Watch figures show that 222 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 29 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst-hit hospital today, with 63 patients waiting for beds, following by Cork University Hospital with 37.