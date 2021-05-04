Nigel Dodds confirms he will step down as DUP deputy leader after next election

Nigel Dodds confirms he will step down as DUP deputy leader after next election

Nigel Dodds was elevated to the House of Lords after losing his seat at the 2019 election, and will continue in the role.

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 22:53
James Ward

Nigel Dodds has confirmed that he will step down as DUP deputy leader after the next election.

The former MP for North Belfast was elevated to the House of Lords after losing his seat at the 2019 election, and will continue in the role.

In a statement late on Tuesday night, he said: “Following my appointment to the House of Lords I decided that I would be stepping back from my party role whenever the next internal election cycle occurred.

“Since, under the party rules, Peers are not even part of the party’s electoral college for leadership positions, it would be incongruous and inappropriate to do otherwise.

“However I will continue to use my position in Parliament to advance the cause of the Union and to articulate the views of unionists on the future direction of the United Kingdom and on issues affecting Northern Ireland more generally.”

Read More

Derry MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan confirm they will not contest next election for Sinn Féin

More in this section

Ireland to receive at least 4.9m Pfizer vaccines in 2022 and again in 2023  Ireland to receive at least 4.9m Pfizer vaccines in 2022 and again in 2023 
FILE PHOTO Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson has apologised after saying that a compensation scheme for injured Troubles victims wa Derry MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan confirm they will not contest next election for Sinn Féin
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 30, 2021 ‘No plans at present’ to remove Northern Ireland’s social distancing requirement
Nigel Dodds confirms he will step down as DUP deputy leader after next election

Minimum Alcohol Pricing: What does it mean for me?

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices