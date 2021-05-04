Health campaigners welcome move on minimum pricing of alcohol 

Alcohol campaigners and health officials have welcomed a move to introduce minimum pricing of alcohol from the beginning of next year.

The Government has signed off on proposals to set the minimum price of alcohol at 10c per gram from January 1, 2022.

This will mean the lowest price for a can of lager will be set at €1.32, while a bottle of Chardonnay would cost at least €7.75.

The measure had been included in 2018 laws, however, the introduction had been held off as officials worked with their counterparts in Northern Ireland in a bid to introduce minimum unit pricing on both sides of the border at the same time.

Despite concerns that it may encourage people to go across the border for lower-cost alcohol, the Government has now signed off on the measure and hopes that Northern Ireland will follow.

Alcohol Action Ireland said minimum unit pricing as a public health measure will make a "significant contribution" to the public policy objective of reducing alcohol harm in Ireland and lowering alcohol use to a 2013 target of 9.1 litres per capita.

However, the group pointed to other measures around labelling and the content of advertisements which have yet to be introduced.

President of the Irish Medical Organisation Dr Ina Kelly said decades of research show that there is a direct correlation between the price of alcohol, alcohol consumption, and alcohol-related deaths.

"Alcohol is directly associated with over 60 acute and chronic conditions.

"Irish people continue to consume on average 11 litres of alcohol per year, one of the highest rates in Europe," said Dr Kelly.

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland also welcomed the move.

Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has launched a new strategy to increase the number of Irish people working in EU Institutions and Agencies.

While Ireland has enjoyed a disproportionately high representation, especially at a higher level, there is concern that we are "significantly under-represented at entry and mid-management levels," a Government spokesperson said.

"Very few Irish people are currently securing permanent jobs at graduate level in the European Commission each year."

The new strategy will double the number pf people on a scheme for seconded national experts, from 24 to 50 annually, it will also include an expanded scholarship programme aiming for at least 10 post-graduate students each year.

A stream for EU specialists in the Irish civil service will also be created.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue got approval for a Brexit impact loan scheme due to be launched in the coming days.