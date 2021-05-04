'Dedicated and steadfast': Kathleen Reynolds dies aged 88

The death has occurred of Kathleen Reynolds, wife of the former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.
Ms Reynolds was 88 and had been ill for some time. She passed away peacefully at the family home in Dublin. She is pre-deceased by her husband, who died in 2014 and is survived by her seven children.
The couple married in 1960 and Ms Reynolds was by his side as he was elected Taoiseach in 1992, serving until 1994.
Tributes have been paid to Ms Reynolds, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin leading the way, saying: “Saddened to hear of the death of Kathleen Reynolds after a long battle with illness.
"Dedicated and steadfast, she helped husband and former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds at a crucial period in Ireland’s peace process.
“My condolences to all her children and loved ones at this time.”
His party colleague Jim O'Callaghan also tweeted: "I was very sorry to hear of the death of Kathleen Reynolds. I had the pleasure of meeting her on a number of occasions and she was a wonderfully warm woman. Kathleen and her beloved husband Albert lived great lives of which their family and friends can be very proud."