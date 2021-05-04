Pods and picnic tables: Socially distanced music festival scheduled for Kildare in August

If you've been missing music festivals, Kildare will be the place to be on the August bank holiday weekend.
Dubbed "a celebration of the return of music and culture to outdoor spaces in Ireland", At The Manor is set to launch in the summer on the grounds of Palmerstown House Estate.
It will feature a series of outdoor events hosting live music performances with "sumptuous cuisine and festival bars".
Tickets are on sale for the first event, Picnic at the Manor, which will takes place from July 30 to August 1.
The line-up will include 90s cover band Smash Hits, international singing group Spring Break, Celtic rock band Na Fianna, and Ireland’s top Swing band The Swing Cats.
Organisers said that all guests will have a socially distanced pod with a reserved picnic table seating four to six people so they can share the experience, music, and food with their family and friends.
“In this unique format, tickets are priced from €30 per person plus booking fee and are sold in these pods only. Tickets are strictly limited to avoid crowding and congestion, maintaining ample space for outdoor food markets and bars.”
There will be one main performance stage positioned in front of the pods from which guests will be able to experience the welcome return of live music.
The event will feature two sittings on Saturday and Sunday, a matinee from 12pm to 5pm and an evening session from 6pm to 11pm with an evening slot on the bank holiday Friday too.
- Tickets are on sale now on atthemanor.ie