Stress soars as a third of school principals work more than 50 hours a week

Three out of 10 primary school principals and deputy principals say they are working more than 50 hours a week, and many may be experiencing severe stress and anxiety.

The detail is included in a new study of more than 860 school leaders by researchers at Maynooth University on wellbeing in primary schools post-pandemic.

Two out of 10 principals were found to be experiencing symptoms of severe stress when their responses were analysed using a scale to measure depression, anxiety, and stress. This is not sustainable over a prolonged period of time, the study notes.

A further two out of 10 were found to be experiencing anxiety, and a further 11% experienced depression, which is in line with the national average.

Symptoms of depression

However, about a quarter of the primary school principals taking part in the study began to experience an increased number of symptoms of depression.

If they are not addressed over the coming months, and action is not taken to alleviate their symptoms, school leaders’ mental strain may persist and lead to diagnosable mental illness.”

Additional duties associated with managing Covid-19, managing school building projects, sourcing substitute teachers, and late communications from the Department of Education were commonly cited as some of the pressures impacting school leaders’ wellbeing.

One principal taking part in the study described the extra pressure of contact tracing with the HSE as “unbearable” and “intense day and night” when a Covid case occurs in the school.

“It is extremely lonely – there is no one you’re allowed share this info with so no one can help populate each index case form.”

This means there is no one to help send out emails to contacts, and no one to help make the phone calls to contacts, the principal added.

“Staff are frightened and feeling left in the dark. To make everything worse, your school inspector now asks you the Covid compliance questions and is involved in the contact tracing.”

Lack of admin support

Administrative tasks have been exacerbated for many principals by the lack of admin support, prompting calls for more secretarial hours.

I have spent hundreds on PPE and antibacterial spray, cleaning products for my school because there wasn’t enough money in the account. I won’t be looking for money back because our secretary and cleaners need to be paid.”

Post-pandemic, those taking part pointed to a number of tasks that could be centralised in order to help ease their workload. Most commonly cited were building works, and the hiring of substitute teachers.

Authored by Dr Jolanta Burke and Dr Majella Dempsey of Maynooth University, the study sets out that it is crucial that primary school leaders’ wellbeing is considered to ensure the sustainability of their roles.

"Alleviating some of the pressures from leaders’ daily work will provide them with extra time to focus on the priorities of ensuring quality teaching and learning and school community’s wellbeing post-Covid."

