One in four using social media apps to shop 

One in four people are now using social media to shop, according to new research.

24% of people are now shopping on social media with 45% saying they plan to purchase this way in the future.

The trend of shopping on social media has been coined “Swipe Up Shopping” and the switch to shopping on social is being driven by young people.

35% of those aged 18 to 34 are already shopping using social apps.

The figure is at 22% for those aged 35-54 while it is slightly lower for people over the age of 55 at 17%.

The research, commissioned by Visa and conducted by RED C, found that people still have concerns.

Fraud was a worry for 75% of the more than 1,000 people surveyed while 19% have bought something on social that they regretted.

28% have also admitted to buying things on social media without thinking it through.

With many of those surveyed worried about fraud, 77% make extra checks on the brand or company website to see if the site looks legitimate.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of people said they look at reviews and buyer comments before making a purchase.

Clothing and accessories are the most popular products for people to buy online, with 61% of 18-34-year-olds and 47% of 35-54-year-olds buying such items.

Beauty products and homeware goods are other popular items that are being bought using Swipe Up Shopping.

The majority of people (58%) claim that they enjoy the convenience buying on social allows while two-fifths of people say that they love the speed of it.

A quarter of people say that supporting local businesses is a driving factor for Swipe Up Shopping.

“Social media provides an easy and convenient way for Ireland’s consumers to shop and it’s encouraging to see that Ireland’s consumers are taking the necessary steps to keep their payments safe,” said Dominic White, Acting Country Manager Ireland Visa.