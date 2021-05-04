Gsoc notified after man who came to garda attention dies

Gardaí said that in the course of dealing with an incident, urgent medical assistance was requested for a man aged in his late 40s
Gsoc notified after man who came to garda attention dies

The man was treated at the scene and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 08:52

The Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) has been notified after the death of a man in Offaly who had come to the attention of officers.

On Monday, gardaí were called to the scene of a disturbance at a premises in Tullamore.

Gardaí said that in the course of dealing with the incident urgent medical assistance was requested for a man aged in his late 40s.

The man was treated at the scene and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

Gardaí said that the local coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of further enquires in the case.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Apr 9, 2021 59-year olds can register for Covid-19 vaccine from this morning
Sally Anne Bowman trial Calls for British sex killer to be investigated over attacks in Australia
News publisher group calls for 'urgent completion' of review into Irish defamation laws News publisher group calls for 'urgent completion' of review into Irish defamation laws
Gsoc notified after man who came to garda attention dies

Paddle boarders urged to wear lifejackets after Blackrock rescue

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices