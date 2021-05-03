Jeffrey Donaldson will challenge for the DUP leadership. Who is he? 

Jeffrey Donaldson has announced his intention to challenge for the leadership of the DUP.

Last week, Arlene Foster announced she was resigning as party leader and as First Minister, paving the way for a leadership contest.

Mr Donaldson will go up against the current Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who announced his candidature last week.

Who is he?

Jeffrey Donaldson is an MP for Lagan Valley.

Having assumed office in 1997, he is the longest-serving MP in the North.

The 58-year-old has been a member of the DUP since 2004 and is currently the leader of the party in House of Commons.

In 1985, aged 22, he was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly, becoming the youngest person to win a seat at Stormont.

A former Ulster Unionist, he led a walkout of the 1998 peace talks after opposing the early release of republican and loyalist prisoners.

He left the party along with Mrs Foster and Norah Beare and joined the DUP in January 2004.

Why is his announcement significant?

Edwin Poots has already announced that he will run to be the new DUP leader.

With Mr Donaldson’s announcement, it means that for the first time in the DUP's 50-year history, there will be a leadership battle.

Both men also represent the Lagan Valley constituency, with Mr Poots serving as an Assembly member.

The announcement comes on a significant day for the North, with May 3 viewed by many historians as the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland.

If he wins, will he be the new First Minister in the North?

Not necessarily.

If Mr Donaldson does win, and he remained as an MP at Westminster he would not be able take up the First Minister’s job.

He may also decide to appoint a DUP colleague to the role, while he focuses on being party leader in Westminster.

It has been reported that should Mr Poots win, it is his intention to appoint a colleague to the joint-head of government while he takes the reigns of the party.

Edwin Poots announced his candidature last week.

What are his views?

Mr Donaldson is seen as a moderate whose political outlook would be broadly in line with Arlene Foster’s.

There is a sense that the traditional wing of the DUP never quite trusted Ms Foster due to her UUP roots and he would face a similar challenge if he was to succeed her.

Mr Poots, meanwhile, is viewed as a hardliner, he would be more aligned with the religious fundamentalist/Paislite wing of the party.

Who will decide the next DUP leader?

A small electorate, comprising just the party’s MLAs and MPs.

When will Arlene Foster step down?

In a statement announcing her resignation, Ms Foster said she will stand down as party leader on May 28 and as First Minister at the end of June.