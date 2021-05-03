'Very wet and windy': Status yellow warning in place for 11 counties 

Unseasonably wet and windy weather can be expected across much of the country today, according to Met Éireann.

A status yellow wind and rain warning is currently in place for 11 counties.

The warning, which is in place until 10pm, has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

Met Éireann said that there will be a risk of flooding.

“Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts up to 100km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

“Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas,” Met Éireann warned.

“It’s going to be a very wet and windy morning and early afternoon,” added Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather.

And while the worst of the rain will slowly clear east to a mix of sunny spells and showers, the strong winds will persist through the day.”

Met Éireann said that there will be “some brighter spells” through this afternoon but there will be “heavy and squally” showers over the northern half of the country at times.

While it is expected to stay windy tonight, many areas “will become dry with clear spells”.

Tuesday, meanwhile, will be a cool blustery day “with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers”.

Some of the showers may be heavy “with the risk of hail”, said Met Éireann, and there may be some isolated thunderstorms, especially over Ulster.

Tuesday night will see temperatures fall below zero to minus one in some areas as Met Éireann has predicted that showers will become “confined mainly to the north and west on Tuesday night with long clear spells developing generally”.

The rest of the week is likely to be "cool with showers and sunny spells in northerly winds".

Met Éireann added that the frost risk "remains throughout the coming week".