'Unreasonably wet and windy conditions' forecast for Cork and ten other counties on Monday

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Cork and ten other counties for this Bank Holiday Monday.

The forecaster has said conditions will be “unreasonably wet and windy” throughout the day tomorrow.

The warning comes into effect for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Galway, Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim, Wexford and Donegal from 3am Monday morning.

It will remain in effect until 10pm on Monday night.

Southwesterly winds, veering northerly throughout the day are expected to reach highs of 50 to 65 km/h. Strong winds and gusts up to 100 km/h are likely in coastal areas and on higher ground.

Status Yellow - Wind and Rain warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford.

Valid: 03:00 Monday 03/05/2021 to 22:00 Monday 03/05/2021. https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/4lum8mybpY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 2, 2021

The forecaster is also warning of spot flooding and “wave overtopping” in certain vulnerable coastal areas.

Temperatures on Monday will range from ten to 12 degrees

Outlook

Met Éireann Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock says conditions from Tuesday will return to normal once Monday's bad weather has cleared.

"For Tuesday, we’ll be getting back into an orderly airflow, like what we’ve had the last few days," he said on Newstalk this evening.

"It’s going to be cool with below-average temperatures, and we’re going to have scattered showers Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"There’s some indications of rain in Southern areas on Thursday, but there’s a bit of uncertainty on that, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it."

Here is the latest hourly rainfall forecast from now until 1600 on Tuesday

For the national forecast and outlook: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/bz8v25IN6f — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 2, 2021

Marine warning

A status yellow Marine warning has also been issued for all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

Southwesterly winds veering northerly will reach gale force 8 or even strong gale force 9 tonight and Monday.

The marine warning comes into effect from midnight tonight and will remain in place until midnight tomorrow.