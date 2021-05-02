Department of Foreign Affairs spent €360k on new vehicles in 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs paid out more than €360,000 last year for new vehicles, ranging from luxury Lexus hybrids to Yamaha motorbikes.

The priciest purchase was the €40,738 shelled out for a new Toyota Highlander vehicle for the consulate in Austin, Texas.

That was just a little more than the €38,078 spent on a Lexus hybrid car for Ireland’s new mission in the city of Los Angeles.

The Department also forked out €36,950 for a Toyota SW4, which was bought as a replacement vehicle for the Embassy in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires.

A similar amount, €36,914, was spent at the Embassy in Brasilia where a BMW X3 was bought to replace the Ambassador’s old Audi car.

The best deal of all was seen in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the Embassy traded in their old Land Rover Defender for a new Toyota Astra … which cost the taxpayer nothing at all.

Other purchases included €18,886 for a Mercedes hybrid in Berlin, €26,903 for a Toyota Prado in Cairo, and €35,834 for a BMW 530e in the Swiss capital Bern.

As part of a separate budget for the Department focused on developing countries, €39,550 was paid out for a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Another €35,117 was paid out for the same vehicle to service the Embassy in the Ugandan capital Kampala to replace an older model of the same car.

At Ireland’s new mission in Amman, Jordan — the department forked out €18,995 for a hybrid Toyota Corolla, according to records released following an FOI request.

They also purchased two Yamaha motorbikes for use in Freetown, Sierra Leone where the department has a standing warning in place for visitors planning to drive there.

Their travel advice says: “Emergency medical services … are limited, and poorly equipped to deal with road traffic accidents, particularly those involving complex trauma.

“Therefore, extra caution should be exercised when using the road, either as a driver or as a passenger.”

Details of more than €13,000 in spending on artworks last year have also been released by the Department.

The priciest purchase was two prints by Hugh MacConville. The pictures of Connemara and Donegal, which cost €2,670, have taken pride of place in the Colombian capital Bogota.

Another €2,420 was paid out for a framed glass artwork by artist Peter McGuire, which has been placed at the Consulate-General in New York.

The department also paid out €3,570 for a range of artwork to decorate the new consular buildings that have opened in Mumbai, India and Vancouver, Canada An information note said: “The purchase of official vehicles is carried out locally in accordance with sanction from headquarters and is based on a competitive process to ensure that the market is tested and the most sustainable, safe and cost-effective option is selected.”

The department said sanction for a new vehicle was generally only provided when they were old, a safety or environmental consideration arose, or where upkeep costs were becoming uneconomical.

Vehicles were selected according to climate, terrain, safety, and security conditions in the country involved as well as environmental considerations.

An information note said: “It should be noted that some our Missions operate in difficult environments where security and health and safety issues will be a significant factor when deciding on an official vehicle.”