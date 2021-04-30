Almost 4,000 house party fines: 'These actions have the potential to jeopardise the recovery'

Almost 4,000 fines have been issued to people for either attending or organising house parties and gatherings.

New figures released by gardaí show that around 20,974 Covid-19 fines have been issued so far.

The release comes as gardaí urged people to continue to follow public health guidelines this weekend.

As of April 29, gardaí said that 886 fines have been issued for organising a house party, while 3,045 fines have been issued for attending one.

The fine for organising such an event is €500 while attendance can result in a €150 fine.

Other fines that have been issued include:

14,749 fines of €100 for non-essential travel.

57 fines of €2,000 for international travel to airports and ports.

1,227 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,602.

382 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering.

421 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Gardaí said that they are still finding groups attending house parties and social gatherings that are in breach of regulations.

“Gatherings of this nature are still a breach of regulations, and continue to risk the health of the individuals involved, their families and loved ones,” said a statement.

“These actions have the potential to jeopardise the recovery of the country from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon, said that thanks to the sacrifice of so many, there was a lot to be positive about.

However, she warned that Covid-19 is still in the community.

“People are still dying from Covid-19 and getting seriously ill,” she said.

“So, when you are enjoying the outdoors this weekend please maintain the good practices that have got us to this position.

Please do not gather in large groups. Please maintain social distancing. Please do not hold or attend house parties. Please remember to wash your hands regularly.”

Nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols will continue across the country this weekend.

Gardaí have reminded the public to plan activities and to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The statement added: “The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

“This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.”

They have also urged people not to park illegally.

Gardaí have reminded people that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

The statement added: “An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.”

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed four further deaths related toCovid-19 on Friday.

Another 545 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.