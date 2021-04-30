Department of Defence spent over €1m on drones in past four years

The Department of Defence has forked out over €1.03m on drones for use both at home and on overseas missions over the past four years.

The Defence Forces use sophisticated Orbiter 2 drones, which are designed for day or night operations and for covert work.

Records show that €618,575 has been spent since the beginning of 2018 on maintenance of the Defence Forces’ armoury of spy drones.

Another €170,000 was spent on a course to train up instructors on their use, while nearly €70,000 was paid out for batteries.

Drone technology

The Defence Forces’ total spend on drone technology was €857,455 in the time since January 2018.

Just over €18,000 was spent by the Naval Service on unmanned aerial vehicles during the same period, according to records released under the Freedom of Information Act.

That included the purchase of nine DJI Phantom Pro 4 drones at a combined cost of just over €15,000.

The Phantom drones are designed for quieter flight with a range of up to 7km and a flying time of around 30 minutes.

The Naval Service also bought one DJI Mavic 2 drone for just over €2,000, including kit, the log of expenditure showed.

A further €162,323 was spent by the Civil Defence on drone technology, including grants towards local authority purchases.

That included a bill of €29,302 in June of 2019 when two Matrice 210 drones were bought along with cameras and a supply of batteries.

Grants paid

Large grants were also paid to various local authorities with €19,750 going to Wicklow County Council and another €19,394 to Galway County Council for purchase of drone equipment.

Also listed was a €10,694 spend on reimbursement of costs involved in the purchase of a laptop and software by Dublin City Council to “aid nationwide drone ops”.

Civil Defence also paid out around €16,000 to the Irish Aviation Authority in renewal fees related to their use of drones.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said drones provided real-time live feedback allowing for “timely and well-informed decisions” in training and on operations.

They said: “The primary function of both RPAS (Remotely Piloted Air Systems) and UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) technology in the Defence Forces is to enable situational awareness through the provision of accurate information.

“This information provides our personnel with a significant level of force protection, both at home and on overseas deployments. The use of drone technology, during training exercises and operations, allows us to conduct a variety of tasks from a safe and secure location."

The Department of Defence said: “UAV technology is an important capability enabler and in line with the general commitment to ensure that the Defence Forces and Civil Defence have the resources and equipment to fulfil their roles.”