Vaccination rollout will continue on basis of age, says Reid

The director-general of the HSE Paul Reid has confirmed the vaccination rollout will continue on the basis of age.

Registration for the over 50s will commence shortly, he told Newstalk Breakfast and will operate in the same way as it did for over 60s – starting with 59-year-olds, and then working down.

We’re making good progress in getting through the 60-69s – there are now over 305,000 people registered on the portal. We made a recommendation to continue on now and open up to 50-59s. They will commence over the next two to three weeks.”

People can expect to hear about an appointment about two weeks after they register. It was unclear which vaccines the over-50s would receive.

Supply to pick up

Mr Reid said supply was expected to pick up in May and June, and the authorities were now working with all suppliers to get more certainty on deliveries for the coming months.

The HSE expected to administer 220,000-240,000 doses next week, he said. There were 30 mass vaccination centres now open, with six more opening next week and the final two the following week.

Mr Reid said the HSE shared the “cautious optimism” expressed by the Government yesterday about the easing of restrictions. There was a need for caution as large groups of the population still were not vaccinated.

However, he said there had been big benefits for those groups already vaccinated.