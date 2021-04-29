Man arrested in connection with money mule probe

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with an ongoing Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) investigation into money mules.
A money mule is someone who allows others to use their bank accounts and is the recipient and/or disburser of fraudulent or illegally obtained funds, most likely from online fraud and other cybercrime.
The 26-year-old man was picked up during a raid in Tallaght this morning and arrested for an offence pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.
This man is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station where he is being questioned by gardaí from the National Economic Crime Bureau.
Up to 1,000 incidents of money mule transactions totalling in excess of €12m had moved through bank accounts up to September of last year, according to the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).
The majority of those incidents (98%) involved bank accounts belonging to those aged between 18 and 24 years of age.