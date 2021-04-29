Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of teen missing from Kilkenny

Itreace Massey has been missing from the Johnswell Road area of Kilkenny since around 5am today
Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 15:37

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 17-year-old who is missing from Kilkenny.

Itreace Massey has been missing from the Johnswell Road area of Kilkenny since around 5am today.

Gardaí and her family are “very concerned for her welfare”.

They are urging her to make contact.

Itreace is described as being around 5'5", with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing pyjamas and possibly a pink hooded top.

She is known to wear a black headband and carry a brown handbag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kilkenny on 056 777 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

