More than half of housebound people have received first vaccine dose

More than half of the housebound people in the country who require a Covid-19 vaccine have received their first dose, with 500 now fully vaccinated, the Dáil has been told.

Junior Health Minister Mary Butler told the Dáil that the number of ambulances involved in the effort had doubled from 10 to 20 after concerns were raised at the speed of these vaccinations.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week said the process was "complex" and took time due to the necessity to spend more than 30-40 minutes at each residence. In about 10% of cases, he said, visits can take up to 50 minutes due to medical histories which require a 30-minute observation period.

As the people to be vaccinated are dispersed across the country, it can also take staff from the National Ambulance Service a considerable amount of time per visit to reach their destinations.

Ms Butler said any people in their 90s or 100s who have yet to be contacted will receive word within three weeks, with this week being "week one". She said of those referred, more than half have received a vaccination.

"I want to make it clear that over 3,500 referrals have been received. These are GPs who make referrals to the HSE that they have certain patients who they believe are housebound and would like the vaccine.

As part of the housebound programme to date, 1,800 people have received dose 1, and 500 people have received dose 2 of the vaccine. The HSE is currently contacting everybody who is on the list and has requested a vaccine."

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe, who last week raised the case of a 101-year-old Clare woman who was not yet vaccinated, said a portal for tracking the process of a vaccination should be made available to housebound people and their families.

"I told her the sad story of Margaret Morgan, who is 101 years of age and probably one of the oldest citizens in Co Clare. She comes from the small west Clare village of Kilmurry McMahon. She had not received her Covid vaccination. She is bedbound.

"The Minister of State was very engaged, both in the chamber and afterwards, and told me that the capacity of the National Ambulance Service to call out to such households had been doubled.

"The number of families with members in this situation is being whittled down but those that remain want to know whether there is a portal through which they can track how the vaccination of their loved one, their elderly family member, is going."

Labour leader Alan Kelly said he was concerned that more than 200,000 people between 60 and 69 have not yet registered for their vaccine and asked for a month of events for older people in December or January to recognise that "so much has been taken from them" in the last year.