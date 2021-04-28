13 further deaths with 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Three of the deaths occurred in April, three were in March, and seven were in February or earlier
13 further deaths with 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer. File picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 17:44
Steve Neville

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed a further 13 deaths related to Covid-19.

Three of the deaths occurred in April, three were in March, and seven were in February or earlier.

Nphet said that the median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60-95 years.

There have also been 371 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

It brings the death toll from the virus to 4,896 while there has been a total of 247,857 confirmed cases.

Some 131 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork and 17 in Meath. The remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Of today's cases

  • 190 are men
  • 181 are women 
  • 77% are under 45 years of age 
  • The median age is 28 years old

There are 153 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, as of 8am, of which 45 are in ICUs.

Vaccines

The Department of Health confirmed that 1,417,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, as of April 26.

1,014,640 people have received their first dose 403,302 people have got their second jab.

The Department confirmed earlier on Wednesday that since April 25, a total of 1,715,400 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland.

The majority, 1,146,600, have been from Pfizer.

The State has received 391,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 163,200 doses of Modern and 14,400 of Janssen.

Around 95% of available vaccines are administered within seven days of arrival in Ireland, the Department said.

Meanwhile, Eamon Ryan has said that he is "hopeful" that inter-county travel can resume in the next few weeks.

The Green party leader said that the Government hopes to be able to see the return of hospitality in June, with domestic tourism linked to that.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said that Ireland will be in a "very good position" at the end of June, allowing for a re-opening on a phased basis.

Read More

HPSC reports rise in number of Covid-19 outbreaks in private homes

More in this section

Northern Ireland unrest Arlene Foster to step down as First Minister and DUP leader 
Ripping right past the password 'Do not engage': Dept of Social Protection warns of scam phone calls and texts
Vaccine hesitancy Q&A: The who, what, where and when on vaccines
Edwin Poots cancer diagnosis

DUP ministers pay tribute to Arlene Foster’s ‘service and sacrifice’ to party

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices