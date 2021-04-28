13 further deaths with 371 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed a further 13 deaths related to Covid-19.

Three of the deaths occurred in April, three were in March, and seven were in February or earlier.

Nphet said that the median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60-95 years.

There have also been 371 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

It brings the death toll from the virus to 4,896 while there has been a total of 247,857 confirmed cases.

Some 131 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork and 17 in Meath. The remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Of today's cases

190 are men

181 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

There are 153 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, as of 8am, of which 45 are in ICUs.

Vaccines

The Department of Health confirmed that 1,417,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, as of April 26.

1,014,640 people have received their first dose 403,302 people have got their second jab.

The Department confirmed earlier on Wednesday that since April 25, a total of 1,715,400 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland.

The majority, 1,146,600, have been from Pfizer.

The State has received 391,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 163,200 doses of Modern and 14,400 of Janssen.

Around 95% of available vaccines are administered within seven days of arrival in Ireland, the Department said.

Meanwhile, Eamon Ryan has said that he is "hopeful" that inter-county travel can resume in the next few weeks.

The Green party leader said that the Government hopes to be able to see the return of hospitality in June, with domestic tourism linked to that.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said that Ireland will be in a "very good position" at the end of June, allowing for a re-opening on a phased basis.