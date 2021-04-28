Long-Covid will require more health resources

UCC study last year suggests that an over-active immune response may play a role in the condition
Long-Covid will require more health resources

Gabriel Scally said Ireland "cannot ignore the problem of long-Covid". Photograph: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 15:42
Maresa Fagan

The Irish health service will have to invest in more resources to support patients presenting with long-Covid, according to public health expert Gabriel Scally.

The UK government invested £10m (€11.5m) in setting up 10 dedicated long-Covid clinics and a similar approach will be needed in Ireland, in addition to more research and using patients as experts with dealing with a new condition.
Dr Scally told a seminar hosted by the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG).

“We do need that sort of organised programme, specifically responding to long-Covid,” Dr Scally said.

“It’s going to be difficult and it’s going to need more resources because there is a huge backlog of work that the health service has to undertake but we can’t ignore the problem of long-Covid. It requires some action,” he added.

An outbreak of Spanish flu in the US after the First World War, was later linked with Parkinson’s disease and the long-term effects of Covid could not be ignored, Dr Scally said.

A study of 24 patients treated for Covid at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last year suggests that an over-active immune response may play a role in long-Covid

Long-Covid is not one syndrome but can present in many ways, from fatigue to headaches to other symptoms, and is thought to affect around 10% of those infected by the virus.

Epidemiologist Dr Andrew Kunzmann from Queen’s University said there was growing evidence that long-Covid was “real” and must now be taken seriously.

While there is uncertainty around its prevalence, one UK study estimated that one in seven people with Covid had symptoms 12 weeks later.

Meanwhile, a study of 24 patients treated for Covid at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last year suggests that an over-active immune response may play a role in long-Covid.

Dr Corinna Sadlier, Cork University Hospital. 

Dr Corinna Sadlier, Cork University Hospital. 

Researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland in UCC found “elevated” immune cells in some patients up to nine months following hospital discharge.

Fatigue or difficulty breathing were the most common symptoms reported by patients and Dr Corinna Sadlier said long-Covid would require significant resources in the future.

Read More

Taoiseach: Ireland will be in 'very good position' by end of June

More in this section

Vaccine hesitancy Q&A: The who, what, where and when on vaccines
'I'd have lost the price of a car' - Footballer reveals long struggle with gambling addiction 'I'd have lost the price of a car' - Footballer reveals long struggle with gambling addiction
Housing stock HPSC reports rise in number of Covid-19 outbreaks in private homes
long covidgabriel scallycork university hospitalcuhdr corinna sadlieruccapc microbiome ireland
Ripping right past the password

'Do not engage': Dept of Social Protection warns of scam phone calls and texts

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices