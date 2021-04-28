Long-Covid will require more health resources

The Irish health service will have to invest in more resources to support patients presenting with long-Covid, according to public health expert Gabriel Scally.

The UK government invested £10m (€11.5m) in setting up 10 dedicated long-Covid clinics and a similar approach will be needed in Ireland, in addition to more research and using patients as experts with dealing with a new condition.

Dr Scally told a seminar hosted by the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG).

“We do need that sort of organised programme, specifically responding to long-Covid,” Dr Scally said.

“It’s going to be difficult and it’s going to need more resources because there is a huge backlog of work that the health service has to undertake but we can’t ignore the problem of long-Covid. It requires some action,” he added.

An outbreak of Spanish flu in the US after the First World War, was later linked with Parkinson’s disease and the long-term effects of Covid could not be ignored, Dr Scally said.

Long-Covid is not one syndrome but can present in many ways, from fatigue to headaches to other symptoms, and is thought to affect around 10% of those infected by the virus.

Epidemiologist Dr Andrew Kunzmann from Queen’s University said there was growing evidence that long-Covid was “real” and must now be taken seriously.

While there is uncertainty around its prevalence, one UK study estimated that one in seven people with Covid had symptoms 12 weeks later.

Meanwhile, a study of 24 patients treated for Covid at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last year suggests that an over-active immune response may play a role in long-Covid.

Dr Corinna Sadlier, Cork University Hospital.

Researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland in UCC found “elevated” immune cells in some patients up to nine months following hospital discharge.

Fatigue or difficulty breathing were the most common symptoms reported by patients and Dr Corinna Sadlier said long-Covid would require significant resources in the future.