Mortgage drawdowns increase despite  construction shutdown

The number of first-time buyers drawing down mortgages is at its highest level since the start of 2007.

First-time buyers accounted for over half of all drawdowns in the first three months of the year, according to new data issued by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

The BPFI, the representative group for banking, payments, and fintech in Ireland, has issued new statistics on the state of the mortgage market, which shows that over 9,000 mortgages were drawn down by borrowers in the first three months of this year.

Those mortgages, worth some €2.1bn, represent the highest level of activity in the first quarter of any year since 2009 and come despite the Covid-related construction shutdown, which threatens to have a significant impact on the completion of new-builds later in the year.

The number of drawdowns increased by 4.5% on the first quarter of 2020, while the value of mortgages increased by 7.3%.

First-time buyers were the most active in the market by volume with 51.9%. First-time buyer drawdown volumes were also at their highest first-quarter levels since 2007.

Brian Hayes, chief executive of BPFI, hailed a "very strong performance" in the market, despite the Covid restrictions. He said they have seen strong growth in approvals, which are up 7.8% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2020.

“This shows a strong pipeline for future demand as we move into the latter part of the year,” he added.

Brian Hayes, CEO of Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Mr Hayes said they have seen the impact of Covid restrictions in the types of properties on which mortgages are being drawn down.

Newly built properties, including self-builds, accounted for 23.2% of mortgages in the first three months of 2021, down over 5% from 28.5% in 2020, making it the lowest of any quarter since the end of 2016.

“Looking more in-depth we can see the number of mover purchase mortgages on new properties fell by 28.8% year-on-year while the volume on secondhand properties rose by 11.3%. Similarly, the volume of first-time buyer mortgages on new properties fell by 8.4% year-on-year while the number of mortgages on secondhand properties rose by 14.8%,” said Mr Hayes.

“This points to the severe limitations we have seen on the construction industry over the last 12 months which is having a clear impact on supply. With all residential construction now underway again the challenge remains how to address the strong demand for housing, clearly evident in today’s figures, with the continued pressure which has been growing on supply,” he added.

BPFI also published the latest figures from the BPFI Mortgage Approvals Report for March 2021. These figures showed that a total of 4,324 mortgages were approved in March 2021. Of these, 2,394 were for first-time buyers, making up just over 55% of the total, while mover purchasers accounted for 924, just over 21.4%.

The number of mortgages approved in March rose by 18.4% on a month-on-month basis and by 15.8% on a year-on-year basis. Whereas the value of mortgage approvals rose by 17.9% month-on-month and by 21.0% year-on-year.