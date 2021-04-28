Taoiseach: Ireland will be in 'very good position' by end of June

Ireland will be in a "very good position" at the end of June, allowing for a re-opening on a phased basis the Taoiseach says.

Speaking today ahead of Nphet and Cabinet subcommittee meetings which will set out the next steps in the country's recovery, Micheál Martin said that the target of giving a first dose of vaccine to 82% of adults by the end of June is one the Government is still "pursuing", despite repeated setbacks.

"The vaccine rollout is having a significant impact," Mr Martin told Shannonside Radio.

"That is important in terms of re-opening society and facilitating a safe return as soon as it is safe to do so of key aspects both of our economy and our society."

The Taoiseach said that the vaccination programme will put the country "in a robust place" by the end of June.

"The original target was to try to get to 80% first dose by the end of June. Now, obviously, there have been changes to the schedule, there have been delays.

We’ve lost a number of weeks because of the various advices that have come in from Niac, particularly in relation to AstraZeneca but we’re still pursuing that target, we’re still going after that target.

"The vaccination centres are up and running, with the supplies coming in, and if they can come in without any further hitches, we will have a very robust vaccination programme."

Mr Martin said that the impact of vaccines on illness and death "gave us options" as we re-open. He rejected some of the criticism aimed at him from his own party that the Government's handling of the pandemic was directionless.

"There has been a very clear strategy which has worked. I would recall last January close to 2,000 people in our hospitals, very very high incidence, massive case numbers, and the result of the strategy we have deployed has been to massively reduce pressure on our hospitals.

"We’ve dramatically brought down the case numbers...it needs to be said very clearly the strategy has worked, the people have responded to it, it has been very difficult for people but the majority of people want the restrictions to work but they adhere to the restrictions and by adhering to restrictions we have one of the lowest incidences across Europe."

Mr Martin said that the Government will look at "a well-flagged list" of sectors to re-open in May. This will mean religious worship, non-essential retail, construction and sports training will be up for consideration.

"But whatever we open, we want to keep open. We're dealing with a very transmissible variant in terms of B117 and we've seen this in the last week in certain indoor settings like parties. It's about balance and being proportionate, which has worked - you wouldn't think it from what some people have said.

"We're better now than would have been predicted in January."