Heavy downpours, hail, and thunder forecast for bank holiday weekend

Low temperatures, hail and heavy downpours have been forecast for the coming bank holiday weekend.

A cool northerly airflow coming in from the Atlantic will see the weather take a turn later this week.

Forecaster Met Éireann says nighttime temperatures will hover around the 0-degree mark from later this evening.

Tonight will see a scattering of showers mixed with long and clear spells and temperatures drop to between -1 and 3 degrees.

Thursday too will be cool, with cloud build-up during the morning leading to widespread showers.

Downfalls are likely to be heavy and slow-moving in some areas tomorrow afternoon, and there is a risk of hail and thunder.

Bank Holiday

Colder temperatures and unsettled weather will continue into the bank holiday weekend.

Friday

Friday will bring largely dry and sunny conditions, but showers will break out during the day.

Met Éireann is predicting some heavier showers for Friday afternoon.

“Showers may be slow-moving with a risk of hail and thundery downpours. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in just light northerly winds or near calm conditions,” the forecaster said.

Friday night will be dry and mostly clear, and temperatures of -1 to 3 degrees may see some fog and mist develop.

Cool N airflow, showers for the rest of week. 🌧️

Showers becoming more isolated towards nightfall, risk of grass frost.



Milder, spells of rain early next week. ☂️

Continuing unsettled, rain or showers ☂️,temps below average. pic.twitter.com/DMyq2JvXH6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 28, 2021

Saturday

Saturday looks set to be similar to Friday, with overnight fog and mist clearing before a bright start to the day. However, experts say this will not last for long.

Showers will develop in the afternoon and may become slow-moving with a risk of hail and thundery downpours.

Temperature highs of between 9 to 12 degrees with light northerly or variable winds are forecast for Saturday.

"Conditions will be largely dry and clear overnight with a touch of grass frost possible,” Met Éireann said.

Sunday and Monday

Sunday will see showers continuing, with some bright and sunny spells for a time.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees with light westerly or variable breezes.

Sunday night will be milder with cloud likely thickening from the west, however, colder conditions may persist further north and east with a touch of frost possible there.

At present, the forecast for Monday is overcast and breezy, with a spell of rains spreading from the West to all areas.

Any updates to the current forecast will be issued on Met Éireann's website and Twitter account.