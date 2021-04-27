Ten further deaths and 426 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as Government shake-up vaccination plans

There have been ten further Covid-19 related deaths and 426 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the State to 4,884 and the number of confirmed cases of the virus to 247,489.

Of the deaths reported today 4 occurred in April, 5 occurred March and 1 in February.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 - 97 years.

Of the cases notified today:

203 are men / 221 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

Dublin recorded 156 new cases of coronavirus this evening, while a further 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath and 25 new cases in Limerick were also confirmed.

The remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 8am today, 153 people with Covid-19 have been hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU.

There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 25, there has been 1,398,061 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Ireland:

Some 998,134 people have received their first dose of a vaccine, while 399,927 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Revised vaccination plan

People aged under 50 years, who are not immunocompromised and who have had a Covid-19 infection in the last six months can be considered 'fully vaccinated after just one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, under revised Government vaccination plans.

It is understood the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) advised the Cabinet there is "good evidence" that those who have contracted Covid-19 previously and subsequently received a single dose of an mRNA vaccine have a similar antibody response to those who have never had the coronavirus and who had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

A second dose would not seem to increase the power of that immune response, they added.

Niac also advised that there should be no change to the spacing out of doses of mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna.

Currently, the interval is four weeks between the first and second jab. There had been some discussion about extending the gap between the first and second doses of both vaccines to 12 weeks.

The Cabinet has also accepted Niac's recommendation that pregnant women be offered an mRNA vaccine between their 14th and 36th weeks of pregnancy upon consultation with their doctor.