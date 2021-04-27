'Disappointing drop-off' in water leaks being fixed

There is a "continued and disappointing drop-off" in the number of repairs carried out to water leaks on Irish properties in the past five years, despite the service being free to customers.

In its latest assessment of Irish Water and progress made in rectifying creaking infrastructure from decades of underinvestment, the independent Water Advisory Board (WAB) called for clarity on Irish Water’s remedial action list.

While it praised the progress made in some areas by Irish Water, such as exceeding the replacement of lead connections target, and a decrease in the number of boil water notices at the end of 2020, it said it was "disappointed with the drop-off in the number of leak repairs completed under Irish Water’s First Fix Scheme".

The First Fix Free scheme offers free leak investigations and free repairs for qualifying properties where a constant flow of water is found on the external water supply pipe.

The scheme aims to help reduce the amount of water wasted through leaks on customers' properties, according to Irish Water, which estimated that over 154m litres of water per day have been saved as a result of the scheme to the end of 2019.

Decline

However, the WAB said there was a further decline in the number of leak repairs completed since the second quarter of 2019 which "demonstrates a continued and disappointing drop-off in the number of leak repairs completed" since mid-2016.

WAB chairperson Paul McGowan said: “It continues to be the WAB’s view that the management and improvement of the drinking and wastewater infrastructure and network requires significant and sustained action, across a range of areas.

"It remains our view that increasing public confidence in Irish Water is dependent on visible action in areas such as wastewater treatment, water quality, and leakage.”

Excess use charges

WAB said that it anticipates the introduction of the Household Water Conservation (Excess Use Charges) Policy in 2021 — with first bills expected to issue in late 2022 or 2023 — will encourage customers to avail of the First Fix Free scheme, and that higher numbers of leak repairs will be achieved in the future.

According to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU), it is estimated that the top 10% of households account for almost 40% of water services demand.

In 2017, legislation was introduced which sets a household water allowance and provides for charging customers who use above a certain threshold, known as the “excess use charge”.

Excess use charges are intended to promote conservation and help Ireland meet EU's requirements, according to the CRU.

The household water allowance is 213,000 litres per year.

Household use up to this level will be funded publicly through general taxation, while households that use more than 213,000 litres will be charged for the excess use over the allowance.